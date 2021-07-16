Group handed out pure heroin, cocaine, and meth outside Vancouver police department

Advocates for safe drugs set up a table outside Vancouver police headquarters this week and gave out free heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

The free drugs were distributed by Councillor Jean Swanson, the Drug User Liberation Front (DULF), and the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users (VANDU).

A news release claims the collective action showcases a "life-saving alternative" to Vancouver's proposed approach to decriminalization. The drugs given out were tested using "FTIR spectrometry and immunoassay, and are free of fentanyl, fentanyl analogues, benzodiazepines, and other harmful adulterants."

From Vancouver is Awesome:

The group spent roughly $3,000 on drugs and distributed it among four groups. "We gave out more than the proposed threshold limit that's in Vancouver's proposed model. "We gave three-and-a-half grams of each drug." Kalicum says the funds for the drugs were raised on DULF's online fundraising platform and distributed to VANDU, Tenant Overdose Response Organizers, Western Aboriginal Harm Reduction Society and Coalition of Peers Dismantling the Drug War. "Each group got ten-and-half grams of drugs total."