The Germans have a word for "I shouldn't have driven through a flood."
Man driving through flood keeps saying "scheiß"
Motorist "let God take the wheel" resulting in high-speed crash
In Beachwood, Ohio, a 31-year-old woman accompanied by her 11-year-old daughter was driving at 100mph when she decided to "let go and let God take the wheel," according to her statement to police. God then smashed into a car, spun into a utility pole, hit another car, and finally crashed into a house. The woman… READ THE REST
Ohio state senator caught driving during video Zoom meeting (and using a fake background)
Ohio state Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) participated in a government Zoom video meeting while driving his car. For most of the meeting, he used a fake background of a home interior. Well, I assume it was fake unless Brenner's kitchen chair is equipped with a seatbelt. Funny thing is that earlier that day, a bill… READ THE REST
Optical illusion has drivers concerned that new bridge support is leaning dangerously
Drivers in Raleigh, North Carolina are concerned that a wall supporting a new flyover bridge to I-40 East is leaning dangerously. The perceived problem is actually an optical illusion and repeated inspections from the North Carolina Department of Transportation engineers have found no threat to the overpass's integrity. "The first part of the wall, sort… READ THE REST
