McGruff the Crime Dog released an album in the 80s

Smart Kids was the debut from the 80s Ad Council anti-drug mascot Scruff McGruff The Crime Dog. Not content with that clever commercial jingle of "Scruff, McGruff, Chicago Illinois, Six-Oh-Six-Five-Two," McGruff also decided to take a bite out of some 80s pop with let some corny-ass dads write some silly children's songs about saying no to drugs.

Here's the track listing:

Winners Don't Use No, No, No! Marijuana Inhalants Cocaine & Crack Alcohol Just Say No! Smart Kids Make Your Body Last I'll Decide on My Own I'm Glad I'm Me

The "Inhalants" song is my favorite because it's got an almost accidental Joy Division vibe to it.

If you want to learn more about this amazing pop culture artifact, Stitcher did a podcast all about it.