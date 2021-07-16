Motorist "let God take the wheel" resulting in high-speed crash

In Beachwood, Ohio, a 31-year-old woman accompanied by her 11-year-old daughter was driving at 100mph when she decided to "let go and let God take the wheel," according to her statement to police. God then smashed into a car, spun into a utility pole, hit another car, and finally crashed into a house. The woman and her daughter were both evaluated for injuries but it doesn't sound like they were very fortunate. Nobody else was hurt. According to police, she was not drunk or high. She's been charged with felony assault, child endangerment, and driving with a suspended license. From Fox8:

The woman told police that she intentionally drove at that high rate of speed and through the red light to "test her faith with God," according to the report.

She told police she's been going through some "trials and tribulations" and was recently fired from her job[…]

She told police she believed she did the right thing, the police report states.