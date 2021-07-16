Sidewalk decal sets impromptu dance parties in motion

Improv Everywhere is at it again!

For our latest mission, we surprised random people with an unexpected dance party on the streets of New York. We placed a decal (designed in the style of the ubiquitous social distancing circles) that read "stand here for dance party" on the ground in Grand Army Plaza in Manhattan. When unsuspecting New Yorkers and tourists followed instructions and stood on the decal, they soon found themselves surrounded by a 100-person dance party featuring a professional b-boy dance crew and a vintage 1980s boombox.

This project is made in collaboration with the Museum of the City of New York and their new exhibition New York, New Music: 1980-1986.

Our entire cast and crew were fully vaccinated for COVID-19.