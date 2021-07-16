Steamdeck: a giant handheld console or a tiny gaming PC, depending on your perspective

Rob Beschizza

Capable but large (about a foot wide), I can well imagine using the Steamdeck as a tiny gaming PC (attached to monitor, keyboard and mouse) with occasional jaunts on the deck or lounger. The price seems right, too, though I would absolutely not recommend the 64GB model, which won't even store some current games and is slow eMMC storage (think cheapo netbooks) compared to the standard NVME of larger models.