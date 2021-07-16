Capable but large (about a foot wide), I can well imagine using the Steamdeck as a tiny gaming PC (attached to monitor, keyboard and mouse) with occasional jaunts on the deck or lounger. The price seems right, too, though I would absolutely not recommend the 64GB model, which won't even store some current games and is slow eMMC storage (think cheapo netbooks) compared to the standard NVME of larger models.
Steamdeck: a giant handheld console or a tiny gaming PC, depending on your perspective
Plane food simulator
Plane Food Simulator 2021 is a free game by Sheep & Ram Studio wherein you attempt to eat food on a plane. You can pick from American, Japanese and British fare and must contend with turbulence and a deliberately immiserating control system. READ THE REST
DRM causes a popular game to stutter. The fix is to pirate it.
DRM often punishes legitimate players without stopping pirates, but piracy being the only way to enjoy a game broken by DRM is another thing entirely. Enter Capcom's Resident Evil Village, whose DRM-related "stuttering" problems are fixed simply by downloading a cracked copy. Disappointed buyers of the game (and anyone else) can now get what they… READ THE REST
Sealed copy of Super Mario 64 breaks videogame auction record at $1.5 million, Luigi very proud
Remember the hubbub last week when a copy of The Legend of Zelda videogame sold for $870,000? It beat the prior videogame sales record set in April when a sealed copy of the original Super Mario Bros. went for $660,000. Those numbers are nothing compared to Sunday's final vid on a sealed copy of Super… READ THE REST
