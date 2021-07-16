Support new George Floyd mural to replace one destroyed by lightning to the delight of racist idiots

Our man in Toledo, Dustin Hostetler, informs us that his friend's George Floyd mural in Toledo was destroyed when lightning struck the building where it was painted, according to witnesses. (Other reports claim deterioration caused the wall to collapse on its own.) The news delighted racist idiots, many of whom saw it as God's will. Now, artist Gutta Dave and friends are raising funds to make a new and even bigger mural!

From 13ABC:

The mural was painted nearly one year to the date of its collapse, in July 2020. Groups have held memorial services for Floyd in front of the mural, including on the one-year anniversary of his death at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

The City of Toledo has already released a statement on the mural, saying they will work with the arts commission on planning for a new mural, or help the commission and the artist find a new location, adding that they were heartbroken to see artist David Ross's work collapse.