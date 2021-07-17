My friend wrote about her lucid dream and shared it with me

Have you ever had a lucid dream? In lucid dreams, one is aware of the fact that they're dreaming, and sometimes even has control over the environment, characters, and situation in their dreams. I've had many lucid dreams myself, and have always felt that there is something so mysterious, psychedelic, and even supernatural about being able to explore the dream world with a conscious awareness that you're doing so.

I received this card from a friend recently, and he said I could share it on Boing Boing. The following are the words my friend wrote about her recent lucid dream experience:

Last night I had a lucid dream. I was sitting next to this girl, who didn't know that she was a character in my dream. She thought that she was real. I told her that she wasn't real, and that I was dreaming. She put her head in her hands, and I could tell that she wanted to cry. I regretted telling her, and I woke up before I could say anything else to her.



I asked my friend how she felt about this dream, and she told me "The dream left me wondering if the girl I met, who told me that she was real and I was the one in her dream, was a real entity or just a figment of my imagination. Is she living inside of me, or am I living inside of her? The girl in my dream has been on my mind ever since."

Maybe the girl in my friend's dream really was some kind of entity, or maybe she was just a compelling character that my friend's mind invented. Either way, my friend's dream has left me wondering about the mysteries of consciousness, and the nature of reality.