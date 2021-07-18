An alleged sex trafficker and an anti-semite held a 'protest' on the sidewalk

Unable to find a venue willing to host their 'America First' rally two of the US Congress most outrageous members, alleged Floridian sex trafficker Matt Gaetz and Georgian purveyor of anti-semitic tropes Marjorie Taylor Greene held a protest outside Riverside, California's city hall because there was nowhere else they could go.

Daily Beast:

Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene hoped the third time might be the charm for finding a California venue to host their "America First" rally on Saturday night. But instead of speaking to a packed arena, the pair were left with the sidewalk outside the Riverside City Hall.

Greene used the "Peaceful Protest Against Communism" to hawk vaccine hesitancy. She urged the crowd, "Don't let them force your kids to wear masks at school. Don't let your kids be forced to take a vaccine that's not FDA approved." Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in California are surging as the more contagious Delta variant rips through the unvaccinated population.

Gaetz, who is currently under federal investigation for sex trafficking and abuse of a minor, railed against "the corrupt forces in the Department of Justice and the FBI" and complained that the private venues' refusals to host the pair amounted to an infringement on their freedom of speech.