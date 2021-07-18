It's summer and a humidifier is now more important than ever. These 10 are on sale now

You might not instinctively think of making sure you've got an air humidifier when the summer months roll around, but especially these days, it's a smart idea to keep in mind. With summer here, indoor humidity levels go way down — and that means more potential irritants for spiking skin allergies as well as more cold and flu germs floating through your air and on communal surfaces.

You can strike a blow against all the summer nasties with the use of a solid humidifier like any of these 10 models all available now at up to 72 percent off their regular price.

Using advanced ultrasonic technology, this device is tailor-made for a baby's nursery. Fill it with water and aroma oil and this humidifier produces a soothing, refreshing mist that helps cut down on bacteria, all while making sound no greater than a whisper. A baby can sleep right through it — and it'll even shut itself off if it runs out of water.

With three height-adjustable mist tubes and a pair of 360-degree nozzles, this unit will help keep moisture in the air during these arid summer months. The powerful filtering system helps minimize dust and other aerial impurities, all while seeding the air with much-needed moisture using five different mist settings. Made for rooms from 270 to 322 sq.ft., this humidifier will keep working to eliminate dryness for 24 all the way up to 85 hours.

An Amazon Choice selection with an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star rating, this Cool Mist model features a top-fill design that makes this unit easier to fill while avoiding all that inconvenient spillage. Even the one-button controls are your friend, cutting down on complicated settings to focus on one job: using its three mist output levels to fill your environment with fresh, clean air.

Missed Global is carving out a niche for themselves in the quality humidifier market — and the Stella makes it clear why. This portable unit has a pair of misting ports that can be individually controlled or paired in unison to cover a space up to 150 sq. ft. And because it's wireless, running off a built-in USB-charged power battery, it'll run up to six hours, purifying all the way. Or you can plug it in and get up to 12 hours of run time with a full tank.

But if you need a little more humidifying bang for your dollar, Stella's big brother, the James, is up to the task. This full-sized unit spots a 4-liter tank, four different misting modes and expands your clean air space up to 500 sq. ft., all while serving up a continuous mist for up to 48 straight hours. Capable of releasing essential oils as well, The James even comes with a convenient built-in night light to help cut through the dark.

In addition to its large 4-liter capacity, this TaoTronics humidifier has a built-in humidistat, which accurately reads the humidity in your space up to 320 sq. ft., then maintains your preferred level of humidity. This humidifier also has a 3.6-inch wide opening for refilling and cleaning the tank easily, along with a handle that makes it easy to move the unit all-around your home or office.

The bulbous Objecto air humidifier almost looks more like a stylish lamp, vase, or piece of room art than functioning tech, but once it's fired up, you'll see what these effective air saturator can do. Despite its sleek appearance, the H3 has a 2-liter tank that can scrub air and kill bacteria in a room of up to 350 sq. ft. It's also got color indicators so you can always tell its current mist output settings.

Meanwhile, the H4 improves on the H3, expanding to a 2.3-liter water reservoir for reaching a wider area of up to 450 sq. ft. It also adds a couple of extra hours of available running time to what you could get with the H3, reaching a full 20 hours of humidifying on a single tank.

But if you need something to please an even more refined aesthetic eye, the W4 does everything the H4 can handle — except the W4 does it with a classic light wood grain veneer to match your oh-so-serious den, office, or other deep wood room decor.

Standing close to three feet tall, the H9 Tower is the biggest, baddest humidifier in the Objecto collection, spreading its moistening mist over spaces up to a whopping 800 sq. ft. Even for its size, the H9 doesn't stand out in a room, blending easily into most room furnishings, while running whisper quiet and even emitting your favorite fragrances and essential oils to truly settle the mood in any room.

