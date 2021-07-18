Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan on 16 November 1581 is a painting by the Russian artist, Ilya Repin. This piece, made between 1883 and 1885, is also referred to as Ivan the Terrible Killing His Son. This chilling scene depicts Ivan the Terrible in a state of shock and despair, cradling his bleeding son. It's believed that Ivan The Terrible murdered his son, and the painting was made using models who reenacted this infamous event. "Repin's painting has been called one of Russia's most famous paintings and is also one of its most controversial. It has been vandalized twice, in 1913 and again in 2018. It remains on display in the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow (Wikipedia)" The dread-filled look in Ivan The Terrible's eyes sends a shiver down my spine every time I look in this painting.
