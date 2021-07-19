20 arrested, drugs confiscated at Phuket fish fight

People will gamble on just about anything, I guess. I'd need more than kratom to find betting on fighting anything a good enough time to risk arrest.

The Phuket News:

A raid by Phuket Provincial Police and Chalong Police saw 20 men arrested for gambling on fight fish and illegal possession of kratom leaves at a house in Soi Srikampol, Moo 7, Rawai, yesterday (July 18).

Chalong Police, under the command of Col Sarawut Chuprasit, together arrested the suspects at about 1:30pm.

The 20 men were found with 10 fighting fish in five jars and 14 kratom leaves. Officers also seized B8,550 in cash and a notebook which was used to record the results of the fish fights.