The latest MacBook Air is fanless despite its impressive performance and power management, thanks to Apple's well-received M1 processors. But this means the fan noise is lost! Now you can bring it back with Guilherme Rambo's FanFan, an app that simulates that reassuring hum and whirr.

Bonus! You can even run it on fanful Macs for extra fan noise!

See also: Ford made a premium gas fragrance for EV owners who miss the smell of fossil fuels [The Verge]