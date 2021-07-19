Capitol rioter gets bail revoked for talking about the size and prowess of his penis

Brandon Fellows, of New York, demonstrated poor judgment when he entered the United States Capitol building unlawfully on January 6, 2021 and put his grimy feet up on Sen. Jeffrey Merkley's desk and smoked a joint. To expect he would do sensible things while out on bail awaiting trial was a lot to expect.

Keeping consistent with his own brand of dumb he wore sweatpants and slurped cereal at his initial Zoom hearing which the judge considered displayed "extreme contempt" for the court. But the judge granted bail, all the same. The 2 ton straw breaking the camel's back came when Fellows' probation officer, Kendra Rennie, testified at a bail hearing that the behavior her client showed her personally made her very uncomfortable. Fellows sent Rennie sexually explicit voicemails, often long and rambling, that referenced the size and performance ability of his genitalia. He even called Rennie's mother which was seen as another form of intimidation.

via Yahoo!:

Judge Trevor McFadden said during the hearing that Fellows' repeated behavior could no longer be given the benefit of the doubt. "I am not convinced that you're a danger to the community, but I do think you're impulsive. I do think you're headstrong, and you're kind of gonna do what you're gonna do," McFadden said, according to CBS. "I tried really hard to avoid having to lock you up, but after months here, I don't think I can be at all confident that there's a condition or combination of conditions that you'll adhere to." Prosecutors offered Fellows a plea deal that would recommend a sentence of 15 to 21 months. He has not yet accepted. The New Yorker apologized for his "annoying" behavior in court on Thursday, adding: "I wouldn't want to deal with me if I were on the opposing side," The Hill reported.

No, no one wants to deal with you, sir. Stop the jerkiness.