Use code 50IVMU57 at checkout to get this 20V cordless driver/drill (plus an accessory toolkit) for a very low price. I have a Tacklife cordless driver/drill, and I appreciate being able to control the speed with the trigger. It has plenty of torque and runs for months on a single charge.
Get this excellent cordless drill at a steep discount
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- useful stuff
How to clean the earwax out of AirPods
It's really hard to clean earwax from the speaker meshes in Apple AirPods and EarPods. I've assembled a kit of 3 tools to make the job easier. 1) OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set — use the smaller of the two brushes and the silicone wiper to loosen up and wipe out as much wax… READ THE REST
Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover is great for messy eaters
Tide To Go resembles a felt-tip marker. However, instead of ink, it contains a stain remover developed especially for food and beverage stains. This is something I bring on trips with me, and both my wife and daughter keep one in their bags. You can use the pen to remove stains left by coffee, ketchup,… READ THE REST
A better multicooker than the Instant Pot
The Instant Pot multicooker has become an internet sensation, with recipe books and YouTube videos devoted to it. I also was a fan of my Instant Pot until it died last month and I switched to a Zavor Lux 6-Quart Multicooker ($160). It's superior to the Instant Pot on at least three counts. First, the top lid… READ THE REST
The Lumistraw is a water purifying straw that literally purifies as you drink
If you picked up one of those cool UV light purifying water bottles that kill all the creepy crawly organisms snaking around inside your bottle using ultraviolet light, we hate to break this to you. As convenient as those bottles are at clearing potentially harmful microorganisms out of your drinking water, there's a new method… READ THE REST
Be a true robotics genius, creating 7 amazing nano-bots that you build yourself
So…why do you actually go about building a robot? If you're a sci-fi fan, it often has something to do with world domination. Or crafting a hyper-intelligence to revolutionize a planet. Or if you're a lonely kid on a sand planet in the middle of nowhere, you just want to build a friend. Of course,… READ THE REST
Bring your music to the pool or the beach with these 10 waterproof speakers on sale for up to 62% off
Ask many to pick the most important element of any pool party and your answer should be clear — a banging sound system. Sure, a pool, and cool friends, and some great snacks aren't bad either. But if you really want a bash at poolside to achieve breakout status, the tunes have to be flowing… READ THE REST