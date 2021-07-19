Gorath, a 1962 Japanese sci-fi movie, has incredible miniature sets and special effects

Japan's Toho Studios is best known for producing giant monster movies like Godzilla. Its 1962 movie Gorath has a giant walrus monster, but it seems like an obligatory cameo because it has little to do with the movie. The true monster in the film is Gorath, a giant planetoid that is heading straight for Earth.

Gorath, directed by Ishiro Honda, is easily one of the best giant monster movies Toho has ever made. Spectacular, real and model-based special effects offer lots of edge-of-your-seat excitement. The effects were created by Eiji Tsuburaya, who headed Toho's Visual Effects Department and created Godzilla and other memorable Toho monsters.

You can watch the film here.

See for yourself how good the miniature sets were in the movie by looking at some screenshots. (Was Wes Anderson influenced by Gorath when he made Isle of Dogs?)

[via r/ObscureMedia]