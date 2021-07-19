New ad blasts Senator Ron Johnson for failing to side with democracy

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) has continuously denied the atrocities of the Capitol attack on January 6, calling the deadly riot a "peaceful protest," referring to the rioters as "jovial" and "friendly," and likening the violent break-in to "a normal tourist visit." Now 20 high-profile progressive groups, including NAACP, the Sierra Club, and Planned Parenthood, are backing an $800,000 ad campaign that blasts the delusional senator for his failure to protect democracy. Their first 30-second spot ran yesterday.

"You're failing us, Sen. Johnson. Protecting our democracy has never been partisan, and yet you refused to investigate the deadly attack on our Capital," starts the campaign's first ad, which launched yesterday. It juxtaposes his ludicrous "peaceful" comment with rioters smashing windows of the Capitol. The ad then calls out his oppressive stance on voting rights. "Access to the polls matters to all Americans, and yet you blocked voter protections that have the support of Democrats, Republicans and independents," a narrator says. And the bottom line: "It's time Senator Johnson puts country over party."

