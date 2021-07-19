Official Moomin keycaps

Moomin, the adorable forest creatures created by artist Tove Jansson and currently enjoying a successful run as a UK-Finnish TV show starring Taron Egerton, Rosamund Pike, Matt Berry and Richard Ayoade, now have an official set of Moomincaps for their mechanical keyboards. (UK fans head here; more vendors here)

The letterforms are unremarkable (generally a good decision, as keycaps are like chess sets) with the characters on modifers: be sure to nab the "novelties" add-on to get them.