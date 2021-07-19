Target and Walmart sell these knockoff lowpoly V masks

Rob Beschizza

Sold as the Spy Ninjas Project Zorgo Hacker Mask, this low-poly V mask is a mashup of a mashup of a mashup, perched atop a keyword slagheap of anon, hackers, gamers, ersatz protests, fake news, and merch, accumulated somewhere on YouTube by way of a 15-year-old movie of a 30 year-old comic inspired by a 400-year-old assassination attempt. [via Cabel]