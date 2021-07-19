The Magic Mushroom Map shows likely spots for psilocybin-containing mushrooms

The world is waking up to the benefits of psilocybin for mental wellbeing. This map of the world shows you likely spots to find liberty cap mushrooms, which contain psilocybin. Right now it looks like liberty caps are sprouting up all over Europe.

What's this all about?

Liberty caps – or Psilocybe semilanceata – are a psilocybin-containing mushroom that grow naturally in many parts of the world. We believe that such mushrooms have the power to radically improve the wellbeing of individuals and societies.

But precisely where and when can you find liberty caps? Magic Mushroom Map is our best effort at using data to maximise your chance of being in the right place at the right time.

How does it work?

First, we matched the dates and coordinates of historical liberty cap growth records with data on habitat (e.g. land cover, elevation, soil acidity) and weather (e.g. temperature, rainfall).

Second, we used this dataset to train a statistical model describing the conditions in which liberty caps are more or less likely to thrive.

Finally, we use this model to make live predictions of the likelihood of liberty cap growth across the world on any given day.