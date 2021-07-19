These open-ear headphones make listening to music on the go safer

Not too long ago, wireless earbuds were the pinnacle of new and cool headphone tech for those looking for light yet powerful audio on the go. But it turns out that the next advance in headphones demanded by the listening public wasn't about size or weight or even audio fidelity. No, the new watchword in headphones is safety.

A shocking 37 million Americans said they felt unsafe wearing headphones or earphones while walking, jogging, or cycling. At a certain point, the concern and fear of stepping into the road at the wrong moment, running into something or someone, or not hearing an emergency alarm or an emergency vehicle was a worry many headphone wearers were no longer willing to accept.

That led to innovations like the Allego Directional Audio Open-Ear Headphones, earbuds offering a premium sound performance from a directional design that makes sure there's never anything blocking the wearer's hearing or leaving them susceptible to danger.

Weighing just over half an ounce, the Allego is the lightest set of directional audio headphones anywhere, wrapping around the wearer's ear so comfortably that they feel practically weightless. More importantly, they rest around the ear rather than inside it, allowing hearing to remain totally unobstructed so listeners can still hear everything happening in the world around them.

Of course, despite that impressive safety feature, let's not forget what headphones are meant for in the first place. In addition to stellar sound, the Allegro also lets listeners personalize their listening experience with 3D audio, all powered by a 160mAh battery that keeps the music bumping for up to 5 hours on a single charge. The Allegro packs a mic for all your audio calls, and for workout regulars, it sports an IPX5 waterproof rating to resist water spray, dirt, sweat, and most other irritants that could hobble daintier headphones.

Right now, you can try 'em out for yourself, with the Allegro Directional Audio Open-Ear Headphones available now for just $59.95 in the Boing Boing Store.

