British Prime Minister opposed lockdown because he thought only old people were dying

Boris Johnson, who spent days in intensive care fighting Covid, did not want to lock down the UK to limit its spread because most of those dying were old.

The message read: "I must say I have been slightly rocked by some of the data on COVID fatalities. The median age is 82 – 81 for men 85 for women. That is above life expectancy. So get COVID and live longer."

"Hardly anyone under 60 goes into hospital (4 per cent) and of those virtually all survive. And I no longer buy all this NHS overwhelmed stuff. Folks I think we may need to recalibrate."

A second message said: "There are max 3m in this country aged over 80. It shows we don't go for nation wide lockdown."