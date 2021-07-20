Dr. Fauci blasts Sen. Rand Paul in a sassy exchange

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) insinuated that Dr. Anthony Fauci was a liar today during a senate hearing. And Dr. Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden and every other American president since Ronald Regan, hit right back.

"Dr. Fauci, knowing that it is a crime to lie to Congress, do you wish to retract your statement on May 11th where you claimed that the NIH never funded gain-of-function research Wuhan?" Rand said, without anything substantial to back his passive-aggressive accusation. If the Senator meant to knock the doctor over with this gotcha question, he completely misfired. Dr. Fauci not only shot back, he did so "officially."

"Senator Paul, I have never lied before the Congress, and I do not retract that statement," a crisp Fauci told Paul, the first US Senator to catch Covid-19 in 2020. (After positive test results, Paul – either ignorantly, selfishly, or both – continued to work at the Capitol for six days, even though he was putting others at risk.)

Fauci then tries to correct Paul, but is rudely interrupted. Finally, Fauci had had enough and put Paul in his place. "Senator Paul, you do not know what you're talking about, quite frankly, and I want to say that officially. You do not know what you're talking about." But it's not the words as much as his sassy head movements that make this so highly worth the watch.