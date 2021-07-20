Dyper's bamboo diaper subscription might be the perfect life-world balance every parent needs

The debate has raged for decades. Cloth diapers or disposable ones? Convenience or sustainability? Cloth diapers are cheaper, but a whole lot more forgiving on the environment. And then there's the prospect that dyes, gels, and other chemical additives can make disposables downright irritating for some babies.

Obviously, the need for diapers will never disappear. And there's a reason those nappies will continue to grow into a more than $68 billion business by 2027. And they can't all be smart diapers either. Instead, you can swaddle your baby's behind in a comfortable, sustainable, cost-effective, and convenient diaper that truly checks all the boxes with a three-month subscription to the Dyper Bamboo Baby Diapers service.

The system is simple. From tiny newborns under 10 lbs. up to toddlers of 30 lbs. or more, you choose the fit and quantity that suits your needs, and Dyper zips a fresh stash your way of 120 up to more than 260 perfectly suited diapers right to your door.

Dyper diapers are made with viscose fibers from responsibly sourced bamboo because they're soft, odorless, and breathable. Sporting an advanced absorbent core with chlorine-free pulp, each material is clearly identified along with its primary function and whether the material is easily biodegradable, so there's no guesswork about what you're using. They all arrive packed in clear bags made with oxo-degradable materials.

And if you have a diaper emergency? Just tap the "SOS" button on the Dyper app to request an emergency delivery to your location at no extra charge in as little as 4 hours.

When you've built up a stockpile of soiled nappies, Dyper helps you be responsible with its Redyper service. Just dump 'em all in a box and ship 'em back to Dyper. You heard that right, you send your disgusting, used diapers right back through the mail. And Dyper makes sure they don't end up in a landfill, processing your return and using the resulting compost in specialized cases like feeding vegetation in highway medians. How cool is that?

This gift card deal is good for three months of Dyper's Bamboo Baby Diaper service and is available to new customers only. Regularly a $240 value, you can save off the exorbitant cost of disposable diapers by getting this Dyper deal for just $149.95.

