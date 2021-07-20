Listen to all the Foo Fighters' Bee Gees covers right here!

David Pescovitz

Dave Grohl recently confessed that his Nirvana drumbeats were swiped from disco songs. He's keeping the boogie alive with HAIL SATIN!, a new album released on Saturday with one side filled with the Foo Fighters (aka the Dee Gees) covering the Bee Gees (and one Andy Gibb solo track). Last week, we posted the Dee Gees' banging music video for "You Should Be Dancing." Now, here are all the tracks for your dancing pleasure.