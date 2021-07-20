Megyn Kelly endears her fans by trying to shame Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka called out Megyn Kelly over criticism of the tennis star appearing on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. pic.twitter.com/esvaIiHLoL — Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 19, 2021

Professional spite spewer Megyn Kelly knows which side her bread is buttered on – the white side. Her latest fan-pleasing tweet (she has 2.4 million followers on Twitter) accused tennis champ Naomi Osaka of faking her social anxiety because Osaka posed for two magazine covers.

When Osaka pointed out that she posed for the covers last year and then blocked Kelly, Kelly took it as another opportunity to grandstand in front of her proudly deplorable crowd:

Poor @naomiosaka blocked me while taking a shot at me (guess she's only tough on the courts). She is apparently arguing that she shot her many covers b/4 publicly claiming she was too socially anxious to deal w/press. Truth is she just doesn't like Qs she can't control. Admit it.

Poor @naomiosaka blocked me while taking a shot at me (guess she's only tough on the courts). She is apparently arguing that she shot her many covers b/4 publicly claiming she was too socially anxious to deal w/press. Truth is she just doesn't like Qs she can't control. Admit it. pic.twitter.com/izyRzOrUVm — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 19, 2021

Most of the replies to Kelly's tweet are coming from people who aren't fans of the haughty hater. This one sums up the sentiment: