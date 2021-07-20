Norway women's beach handball team fined for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms

The European Handball Federation fined Norway's women's team for wearing shorts rather than bikini bottoms during a match. Each player was fined 150 Euros for wearing "improper clothing" that violate "athlete uniform regulations defined in the IHF [International Handball Federation] beach handball rules of the game." From the BBC News:

Kare Geir Lio, the head of NHF, had told news agency AFP any penalty would be paid but added: "It should be a free choice within a standardised framework.

"The most important thing is to have equipment that athletes are comfortable with."

And following the decision to fine the players, the NHF said: "We are very proud of these girls who during the European Championships raised their voices and announced that enough is enough!

"We at NHF stand behind you and support you. Together we will continue to fight to change the rules for clothing, so that players can play in the clothes they are comfortable with."