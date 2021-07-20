Save 13% on this meat probe that works with grills, pressure cookers, air fryers, and more

This dual-sensor probe is about as versatile as they come, not only working on the grill, but also serving as the first probe of its kind to also perform in pressure cookers, air fryers, and sous vide cookers. Just sync it up to the Tappecue app via Bluetooth, insert the probe about 3 inches into your meat, and this sensor delivers accurate temperature readings for both the temperature of the meat as well as the ambient oven temperature around your food.

Designed and engineered for rotisserie chicken, oven cooking, grilling, slow cooking, smoking, and more, you can monitor the state of your cook all the way through the process, with constant updates and even alerts to your smartphone or tablet at a range of up to 100 feet.

The AirProbe2 not only gauges your temperatures but also hangs on to that information and stores it in the cloud. So when grillmasters nail a particular dish perfectly, that setting can be easily followed and replicated again next time.

The AirProbe2 is also a fast-charging device, getting up to full power on only a 10-minute charge in its accompanying charging dock, capable of lasting anywhere from 4 to 12 hours. It's also got an IP67 waterproofing rating, keeping the AirProbe2 safe in liquids for up to 30 minutes and for a thorough clean in the dishwasher.

Right now, shoppers can save over 10 percent off the price of the AirProbe 2 with Charging Dock with this offer. Regularly $79, it's on sale now for only $67.99.

Prices subject to change