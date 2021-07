As per the usual, Lockpicking Lawyer blazes through a brightly colored, attention-seeking bicycle lock.

Lockpicking Lawyer also points out that drawing attention to your bike or lock is generally not what you want to be doing.

Kryptonite locks are pretty good, however, even if bright red. While the Lockpicking Lawyer can tear through them with his special tool made by him and Bosnian Bill, it'll take less expert folks more time in the wild.