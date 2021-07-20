This golden bathtub on rails is bonkers

Honestly, I don't know what to think of this "golden bathtub." On one hand, neat. On the other, why?!

Caters:

At the hotel Auberge aux 4 Vents in Fribourg, Switzerland, a gold painted bath on rails is available for guests to soak in whilst enjoying the lovely view. The luxurious bath was shared by Felix Unholz, as he sat in the tub whilst it rolled out of a window onto a small balcony specially designed for the bath. As the windows opened he rolled out with a full bath of bubbly water to relax in, whilst he admired the stunning Swiss countryside from his room on the second floor. Felix said: "We saw the hotel room on the internet, we instantly knew that we had to stay there for a night.

If you go, ask for the blue room.

Screengrab via Caters

