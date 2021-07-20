Twitter temporarily suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over Covid misinfo

After posting conspiratorial nonsense about Covid vaccines late Monday, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene vanished from Twitter along with the tweets in question. A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that she'd received a 12-hour suspension from the service and was obliged to take down the misinfo.

The Georgia Republican has tried to make a name for herself being an outsider and a rabble-rouser and routinely uses parliamentary procedures to slow down House floor business, much to the dismay of her colleagues.But the tactics have helped her win support on the far right. In April, her campaign announced she had raised $3.2 million in the first three months in office — an astonishing amount for a freshman member.