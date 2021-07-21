Angela Hoa's drawings of Japanese cafes and storefronts capture what I love about walking in Tokyo – the signs, the plants, the colors, the eccentricity. Check out her Instagram to see her work. She also teaches a class on how to do what she does and I'm tempted to take it.
Artist uses Google street view to find interesting small buildings to draw
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- art
- Japan
- ProCreate
Imaginary Foundation and (deepfake)Jay-Z's brilliant "99 Problems" Byzantine Generals NFT
Our friends at cultural engineering thinktank and surrealist clothier Imaginary Foundation have released their first NFT, a deepfaked collaboration with Jay-Z that's an ingenious riff on blockchain theory disguised as a joke. (Or maybe it's an ingenious joke disguised as a riff on blockchain theory?) Here's what the Imaginary Foundation's Director says about the project,… READ THE REST
Support new George Floyd mural to replace one destroyed by lightning to the delight of racist idiots
Our man in Toledo, Dustin Hostetler, informs us that his friend's George Floyd mural in Toledo was destroyed when lightning struck the building where it was painted, according to witnesses. (Other reports claim deterioration caused the wall to collapse on its own.) The news delighted racist idiots, many of whom saw it as God's will.… READ THE REST
The incredible NuPenny Toy Store is on exhibit in the middle of a Kansas prairie
The NuPenny Toy Store is a small building filled with toys from an alternate retrofuturist universe. You can look through the windows, but you can't open the door to get in. I've long been fascinated by the NuPenny Toy Store, and by everything else Randy Regier creates (subscribe to his Instagram). I asked Randy to… READ THE REST
Save nearly $500 on a home battery backup and solar panel generator for power outages
Last year's Tropical Storm Isaias may not have made landfall as a full-blown hurricane, but it did enough damage along the U.S. East Coast that power was knocked out to over 2 million homes in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, leaving hundreds of thousands without power for days. Those fears were stoked again earlier… READ THE REST
Dyper's bamboo diaper subscription might be the perfect life-world balance every parent needs
The debate has raged for decades. Cloth diapers or disposable ones? Convenience or sustainability? Cloth diapers are cheaper, but a whole lot more forgiving on the environment. And then there's the prospect that dyes, gels, and other chemical additives can make disposables downright irritating for some babies. Obviously, the need for diapers will never disappear.… READ THE REST
The Thai Chefs Moon Knife can be the new centerpiece meal prep tool in your kitchen
If you aren't up to speed on the intricacies of knives and knife production, then a Thai Moon Knife might look more like a weapon than a kitchen utensil. With a wide blade that visually looks more like a cleaver than a traditional food preparing knife, it's the product of more than 200 years of… READ THE REST