Cookie protection program

I see you, Oreo. I mean, I don't see you because you're totally in disguise. Your secret's sort of safe with me <wink>.
screengrabs via @theoreoofficial/TT
Dominic Kolp (45) probably didn't expect to have his photo appear on cookies baked by the Milwaukee bakery he allegedly robbed. On the cookies, a beanie-bedecked Kolp cuts a dashing figure in a coy over-the-shoulder portrait, which was digitally printed using edible dye, and framed by red candy florets. From Fox 13 News: Police released the… READ THE REST
Cooooookies is a game that challenged players to accept as many browser cookies as possible. The championship appears to be over (winner:"welp,,", who won 100lbs of real cookies) but you can still install the plugin and count your own pile. A cookie is a little bit of info that your browser remembers about a website.… READ THE REST
Oreo has released a ton of novelty flavors over the last few years—more than 85 different flavors, believe it or not, ranging from Jelly Donut to Limeade to Buttered Popcorn to Swedish Fish and even getting as abstract as Firework and "Love." The most recent addition (edition?) is the Lady Gaga Oreo, a pinkish cookie… READ THE REST
