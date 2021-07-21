Doctor: "The last thing they do before they're intubated is beg me for the vaccine"

That's what Brytney Cobia, MD, writes in an emotional Facebook post about her work on the front lines of the Covid pandemic in Alabama.The Birmingham News chooses her reply as its headline: "I'm sorry, but it's too late."

A few days later when I call time of death, I hug their family members and I tell them the best way to honor their loved one is to go get vaccinated and encourage everyone they know to do the same. They cry. And they tell me they didn't know. They thought it was a hoax. They thought it was political. They thought because they had a certain blood type or a certain skin color they wouldn't get as sick. They thought it was 'just the flu'. But they were wrong. And they wish they could go back. But they can't. S