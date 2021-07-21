Get a big bag of organic dried hibiscus flowers for awesome summer ice tea

It's been hot for the last couple of months here in Los Angeles and my family is guzzling the iced hibiscus flower tea I've been making. We go through a half gallon a day, and each glass costs about a penny. I make it with this one-pound bag of Feel Good organic dried hibiscus flowers. I make it by putting two tablespoons of flowers into a half-gallon mason jar and fill it with boiling water. When it is cool enough I put the jar in the refrigerator. The ruby-red liquid is pleasingly tart and satisfying.