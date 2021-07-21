It's been hot for the last couple of months here in Los Angeles and my family is guzzling the iced hibiscus flower tea I've been making. We go through a half gallon a day, and each glass costs about a penny. I make it with this one-pound bag of Feel Good organic dried hibiscus flowers. I make it by putting two tablespoons of flowers into a half-gallon mason jar and fill it with boiling water. When it is cool enough I put the jar in the refrigerator. The ruby-red liquid is pleasingly tart and satisfying.
Get a big bag of organic dried hibiscus flowers for awesome summer ice tea
