Huge 100-pound "goldfish" washed up on Oregon Coast

This 3.5 foot, 100 pound opah (aka moonfish) washed up on Sunset Beach on the north Oregon coast. While it's quite rare for an opah to be so far north, one that was only slightly smaller was caught in the region back in 2009. Amazingly, this isn't nearly the maximum size that an opah can get.

According to the Seaside Aquarium who retrieved the fish, "Opahs can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds. They inhabit pelagic (meaning they live in the open ocean), tropical and temperate waters where they feed on krill and squid."

"One lucky school group will get the chance to dissect this large fish," says the Aquarium.