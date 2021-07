In the middle of the night Saturday, the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call for emergency services at a citizen's home in Waianae. When they left the home a half hour later, their fire truck was gone.

According to KITV news, it's fire department "standard procedure to leave the truck running with lights on at an emergency."

Honolulu police spotted the fire truck parked at a nearby 7-Eleven. They arrested the 31-year-old driver but reportedly released him "pending investigation."