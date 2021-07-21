Pixlr Premium does everything Photoshop can do at a fraction of the price

Software companies want you to think that the only apps worthy of your time and money are the ones that are tremendously expensive. Which sort of makes sense in its own perverse way. Who would drop $400, $500, $800 on a digital creation platform unless it was really, really good, right? And since you might have to admit when you doctor photos soon, it pays to do the job well.

Sure, you can spend $250 a year for the license to use the Mercedes of photo editing software Adobe Photoshop, but when it's all said and done, can't you find an app that does almost everything Photoshop can at a fraction of that price?

The answer is a resounding yes. Pixlr Premium is one of the online competitors proving that fact with a fully stocked image editing software package that can give Photoshop a run for its money.

Pixlr is a browser-based photo editing suite that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to handle a whole collection of next-level image creation properties automatically. This includes a smart cutout tool, which can remove backgrounds, unwanted objects, or even a whole person from photos with a single click.

Meanwhile, users can also sort through a variety of design templates that make quick editing work simple, including templates for creating easy social media content like YouTube thumbnails, Instagram stories, Facebook posts, and more.

You'll have access to a whole swath of filters and effects that can liven up your pics, including over 3,000 artistic overlays for extra dimension and texture, 7,000 different fun, inspired stickers, and other iconography that'll attract attention and maybe even boost engagement on your image. Or, you can lay your own text over your creation from over 5,000 different typefaces. In fact, Pixlr stands up to Photoshop so well that TechRadar actually included Pixlr on its list of 2021's best Photoshop alternatives.

A one-year subscription to Pixlr Premium service would usually cost $95, but it's on sale now for almost 80 percent off at just $19.99.

Prices subject to change