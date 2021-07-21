Serial liar Madison Cawthorn says Joe Biden is "having some form of degradation of his mind"

Before we get started, a quick refresher on Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC):

I could go on, but you get the picture. So what is this Trumpian liar, who dropped out of college after just one semester because he was getting too many D's, spouting about now? Cawthorn wants Jill Biden to be "indicted" for "being so cruel to her husband," allowing him to continue to serve as president despite "having some form of degradation of his mind."

Cawthorn told Newsmax:

You know, I would love to have a congressional inquiry to understand exactly what Joe Biden's reasoning is, but unfortunately I don't think he could find his way to Congress. I'm talking from a very objective standpoint here. I think we should indict Jill Biden – I'm not saying indict in terms of criminal – but I'm saying that we should call her out for being so cruel to her husband. The man is clearly mentally unstable. He's having some form of degradation of his mind.

Right now, his mind simply cannot handle it."

You know as much as I'd love to question Joe Biden. I really want to question whoever is really calling the shots right now, because I don't think Congress or the American people truly know who's behind the scenes pulling the strings of Joe Biden."