Serial liar Madison Cawthorn says Joe Biden is "having some form of degradation of his mind"

Before we get started, a quick refresher on Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC):
- In August 2020, during Cawthorn's campaign for Congress, several women came forward accusing him of sexually aggressive behavior, sexual misconduct, and sexual assault." [Wikipedia]
- Cawthorn claimed he was accepted to attend the United States Naval Academy in 2014 but his plans were "derailed by an automobile accident that left him partially paralyzed. However, the Naval Academy rejected him before the accident, something Cawthorn only admitted in a lawsuit deposition.[Wikipedia]
- He claimed to have worked as a full-time staffer for Rep. Mark Meadows, which was a lie. His position was part-time. [Wikipedia]
- Cawthorn told the Christian inspirational podcast The Heal, "I had an opportunity for the Paralympics for track and field." But The Nation says Cawthorn did not have that opportunity, nor does it appear he took any meaningful steps that would have led him there."
- Cawthorn "helped incite the U.S. Capitol invasion with a Jan. 6 speech that lied about election fraud and stoked anger, then less than 24 hours later said the president's election falsehoods played a role in the riot while claiming his own, similar election lies weren't a factor. Cawthorn wasn't alone in that kind of whiplash-inducing pivot, but he was the only lawmaker calling for unity after Jan. 6 who also sold "Cry more, lib" T-shirts on his website. (He later removed the listing.)" [Charlotte Observer]
- "Cawthorn's account of the 2014 wreck — which he presented publicly in the chapel of his Christian college in Virginia three years later — was that a close friend had crashed the car in which he was a passenger, leaving him to die 'in a fiery tomb,' The Washington Post reported over the weekend. But the friend, Bradley Ledford, told the newspaper in his first public comments about the crash that he pulled Cawthorn from the wreckage. 'It hurt very badly that he would say something as false as that,' Ledford told the paper. 'That is not at all what happened. I pulled him out of the car the second that I was able to get out of the car.' [HuffPost]
I could go on, but you get the picture. So what is this Trumpian liar, who dropped out of college after just one semester because he was getting too many D's, spouting about now? Cawthorn wants Jill Biden to be "indicted" for "being so cruel to her husband," allowing him to continue to serve as president despite "having some form of degradation of his mind."
Cawthorn told Newsmax:
You know, I would love to have a congressional inquiry to understand exactly what Joe Biden's reasoning is, but unfortunately I don't think he could find his way to Congress. I'm talking from a very objective standpoint here. I think we should indict Jill Biden – I'm not saying indict in terms of criminal – but I'm saying that we should call her out for being so cruel to her husband. The man is clearly mentally unstable. He's having some form of degradation of his mind.
Right now, his mind simply cannot handle it."
You know as much as I'd love to question Joe Biden. I really want to question whoever is really calling the shots right now, because I don't think Congress or the American people truly know who's behind the scenes pulling the strings of Joe Biden."