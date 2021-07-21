Tom Brady takes shot at election deniers at White House

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited President Joe Biden at the White House Tom Brady took to the podium. The Bucs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl this year and took advantage of the traditional visit of the NFL victors with the current commander-in-chief. Other championship teams like the Golden State Warriors refused to meet disgraced President Trump after both of their championship wins, as did the Super Bowl winning Philadelphia Eagles, the World Cup victorious U.S. Women's Soccer Team, the North Carolina Tarheels Men's basketball champs, several WNBA championship teams, and the list goes on.

But Brady, who has tried to separate the friendship he had established with the orange-hefty-sack-Trump before he had become a politician and since, has likely burned his former golf course pal by making reference to him losing the 2020 presidential election.

"Not a lot of people think that we could have won," Brady said. "In fact, I think about 40% of the people still don't think we won."

"I understand that," Biden quickly replied.

"You understand that, Mr. President?" Brady joked.

And the Trump circle of friends dwindles along.