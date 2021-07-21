At this point, I don't even want to know what they're actually saying.
Try to listen to these soccer supporters chanting without hearing what the captions tell you to hear
- audio illusions
- baptism piracy
- psychology
What is awe and where can you get more of it?
Awe can instill a sense of wonder, spark creativity, make us humble, and fuel kindness and connection with others. This isn't new age or religious mumbo-jumbo (although "awe" is sometimes hijacked by those groups). Awe can also be weaponized in order to exert control. There's a real science of awe, and understanding it can help… READ THE REST
Read an exclusive excerpt from "An Internet In Your Head: A New Paradigm For How The Brain Works "
A few months back, I shared a piece from neuroscientist (and longtime BB reader!) Dan Graham about research into the language we use to discuss and understand the human brain. For years, scientists have relied on computer metaphors as the go-to point-of-comparison for brain function. But in his new book An Internet in Your Head: A… READ THE REST
Is your name spiky or round? Scientific study shows people judge you based on the sound of your name
The bouba-kiki effect (aka the maluma-takete effect) is the name of a phenomenon in which people map certain verbal sounds to shapes, no matter the language. For example, b, m, l and o sounds are associated with rounded shapes while k, t, p and i sounds map to jagged or spiky shapes. Now researchers have… READ THE REST
Save nearly $500 on a home battery backup and solar panel generator for power outages
Last year's Tropical Storm Isaias may not have made landfall as a full-blown hurricane, but it did enough damage along the U.S. East Coast that power was knocked out to over 2 million homes in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, leaving hundreds of thousands without power for days. Those fears were stoked again earlier… READ THE REST
Dyper's bamboo diaper subscription might be the perfect life-world balance every parent needs
The debate has raged for decades. Cloth diapers or disposable ones? Convenience or sustainability? Cloth diapers are cheaper, but a whole lot more forgiving on the environment. And then there's the prospect that dyes, gels, and other chemical additives can make disposables downright irritating for some babies. Obviously, the need for diapers will never disappear.… READ THE REST
The Thai Chefs Moon Knife can be the new centerpiece meal prep tool in your kitchen
If you aren't up to speed on the intricacies of knives and knife production, then a Thai Moon Knife might look more like a weapon than a kitchen utensil. With a wide blade that visually looks more like a cleaver than a traditional food preparing knife, it's the product of more than 200 years of… READ THE REST