Watch Zhengzhou subway riders submersed up to their shoulders in floodwater

Zhengzhou Metro riders were trapped in a train as rising floodwaters threatened to submerge them. I can't believe how chill that guy in the black shirt is.

Henan's fire department posted an update on Weibo, reporting all passengers as safe. A Weibo user posted an account of being stranded for 3.5 hours on the train as the waters rose, writing: "The water rose very quickly and it was very frightening. The highest the water reached was up to my neck."

There have been at least a dozen deaths in the city as a result of record rains, while 100,000 have been evacuated, according to reports.

Other videos of the flooding, which is reported to be the worst in China in 1,000 years:

1/3 Some really distressing videos coming out of Zhengzhou in central China – this driver looks rather calm under pressure. But other videos on WeChat show what appear to be people clearly struggling to keep their heads above the flood waters. Death toll so far is 1, 2 missing pic.twitter.com/P8dEk1B1iC — Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) July 20, 2021