Watch Zhengzhou subway riders submersed up to their shoulders in floodwater

Zhengzhou Metro riders were trapped in a train as rising floodwaters threatened to submerge them. I can't believe how chill that guy in the black shirt is.
Henan's fire department posted an update on Weibo, reporting all passengers as safe. A Weibo user posted an account of being stranded for 3.5 hours on the train as the waters rose, writing: "The water rose very quickly and it was very frightening. The highest the water reached was up to my neck."
There have been at least a dozen deaths in the city as a result of record rains, while 100,000 have been evacuated, according to reports.
Other videos of the flooding, which is reported to be the worst in China in 1,000 years: