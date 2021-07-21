While no bike lock is really secure, here is what I chose

So I decided to get the Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboutit Mini U-Lock and a thick braided steel cable.

So, yeah, the Lockpicking Lawyer can open this with his special tool in moments. We've seen hydraulic bolt cutters tear these U-Locks apart and the steel cables are a joke. Realizing all that, and admitting I have a bike that draws too much attention to itself in an "if that is unsecured you should take it right now" kind of way…

I THINK THIS WILL BE SUFFICIENT FOR MY CURRENT SITUATION.

I mostly ride my bike to the supermarket, where a security guard spends a lot of their time hanging out next to the bike racks (it is shady, there is seating there, and they can see the whole parking lot.) Frequently, I also ride to Farmer's Market, where I can usually walk the bike and use my basked for my purchases. Sometimes I meet friends at a local restaurant or bar for lunch or dinner and usually find a spot to lock the bike where I can see it. The Kryptonite Mini fits well around the seat tube of my bike, securing it to racks or other useable-as-a-rack items. The cable runs through my helmet and wheels, discouraging folks from removing my wheels.

My rear hub is electric and likely a real pain to remove, I certainly have not tried this. The front wheel could disappear in moments, but the cable ought to deter people enough in highly public places where someone is loosely paying attention.

Kryptonite New York Lock Fahgettaboutit Mini via Amazon

Lumintrail 12mm (1/2 inch) Heavy-Duty Security Cable, Vinyl Coated Braided Steel with Sealed Looped Ends via Amazon

