Alabama city councilor proud of racist remark

Tommy Bryant, a city council member in Tarrant, Alabama, called a the city's black mayor a "house n*gger" at a public meeting this week and is reveling in the controversy. In an interview yesterday, he admitted he "might be a racist", but said he has no plans to apologize and may run for mayor: "I did what needed to be done."

Asked whether he is a racist, Bryant demurred. "It's according to what your definition of the word racist is. What a lot of the public's definition is, I might be a racist. But according to what the true definition of a racist is, absolutely not," he told the station.