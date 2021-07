Small, efficient, and convertibles sound good to me but Suzuki/GM/Geo found a way to make that not much fun.

Mileage was incredible, styling pure late 80s, and excitement completely missing from the GM Geo Metro hardtop, was removing the top enough to make this car a winner?

What horrible bullshit to operate the convertible top! As a life-long convertible driver, this is not what you have to go through in cars that were thought out at all.