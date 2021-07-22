Get 3 courses to prep for CompTIA's top certification exams for $10 each

Say what you will about career certifications, but there's one inescapable truth about gathering confirmation around your skill sets. It's a lot better to have certifications and not need them than to need certifications and not have them.

Even if you aren't actively chasing an entry-level IT job or looking to get promoted, the knowledge from taking comprehensive training in some core IT disciplines, training that can end in prestigious CompTIA certificates, is a great back-pocket skill to have in this volatile work environment.

You can get well on your way to plenty of foundational knowledge with the training in the ITProTV: The Core CompTIA Certification Prep Bundle.

The package here is pretty straightforward, including three courses with nearly 170 hours of intensive video-first content to help any student feel confident learning skills around basic IT device management, networking protocols, and the all-important security measures to keep everything safe. The high-production classes feel less like dry study material and more like a talk show, with former students rating ITProTV 4.8 out of 5 stars on both G2 and Trustpilot.

There's no more respected entry-level tech training than earning CompTIA A+ certification as a fundamental sound IT technician. The CompTIA A+ Core training can get a student there, featuring everything from PC installation, configuration, and troubleshooting, both in theory and with actual hands-on practice. As one of the highest-paying IT certifications anywhere, with A+ holders earning an average of nearly $79,000 annually, it's the perfect introduction to all the basics of life as a trained tech expert.

Next, students can turn to the Complete CompTIA Network+ training, this time taking an even closer look at the hardware and protocols for facilitating a well-run computer network. Students are introduced to cloud and visualization technologies, all geared toward understanding all the important rules for helping infrastructure and separate devices all stay connected as part of a larger, smarter network.

Finally, the Complete Comp TIA Security+ course shows learners how to protect that network, including all the training to run a full sweep for all the security threats the typical network could face. With instruction in various cyber threats and vulnerabilities, students will get experience in risk management, system governance, and even compliance as part of the key certification.

The coursework in The Premium Core CompTIA Certification Prep Bundle is an over $800 package of training, but right now, it's all available for just $29.99, or just $10 per course.

Prices subject to change