Man with Covid-19 flew across Indonesia disguised as his wife

A gentleman in Indonesia, who was infected with Covid-19, disguised himself as his wife so that he could board a plane. To do this, he simply borrowed his wife's niqab to cover his face, and used her ID and negative Covid test result to get past security. But his plan fell apart while on the domestic Citilink flight.

From AP:

Police say a flight attendant aboard a Citilink plane traveling from Jakarta to Ternate in North Maluku province on Sunday noticed the man change the clothes in the lavatory.

"He bought the plane ticket with his wife's name and brought the identity card, the PCR test result and the vaccination card with his wife's name. All documents are under his wife's name," Ternate police chief Aditya Laksimada said after arresting the man upon landing. He was only identified by his initials.

Police took him for a COVID-19 test, which came back positive.

The man is currently self-isolating at home and police said the investigation will continue.