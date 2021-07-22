One year ago today, Ted Cruz idiotically made a Covid prediction that was so very wrong

One year ago today, a clairvoyant Senator Ted Cruz looked into his crystal ball and predicted, no, I mean "guaranteed," that if [when] Joe Biden won the election, Covid-19 would magically disappear. Poof!

In other words, Democrats were engaged in a mass conspiracy to oust Trump from office with false concern about a virus that has so far killed more than 600,000 Americans and more than 4 million people worldwide.

"If it ends up that Biden wins in November … I don't think he will … but if he does, I guarantee you, the week after the election, suddenly all those Democratic governors, all those Democratic mayors, will say, 'Everything is magically better. Go back to work, go back to school,' " he spouted.

"You won't even have to wait for Biden to be sworn in. All they'll need is election day and suddenly their willingness to just destroy people's lives and livelihood – they will have accomplished their task," said the pot to the kettle.

Poor Texas. So much for a Ted Cruz guarantee.