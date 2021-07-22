Racist anti-vaxxer Eric Clapton says he won't play in venues that require Covid vaccine

Eric "Keep Britain white" Clapton, who recently complained that none of his old pals want to talk to him anymore, announced that he won't perform at any show that requires audience members to be vaccinated. The old racist says it's "discriminatory."

From Insider:

"I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present," Clapton said, per Rolling Stone. "Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show."

In addition to disliking vaccines, Clapton also thinks lockdowns are bad. In December, he and fellow grumpy codger Van Morrison produced an anti-lockdown song called "Stand and Deliver."