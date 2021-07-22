The guy still trying to sell Trump's border wall

So a guy who took money from Steve Bannon to build a border wall is still trying to hock the thing.

The video suggests an extremely unreasonable Biden administration has, from the very top, said they aren't building any more walls but Gentleman is gonna keep on going because he believes in building expensive walls he was told not to build.

Simply watching the video left me feeling that perhaps an Environmental Impact Report was skipped before this guy got to the building. The butterfly people and perhaps the government seem pretty sure the riverside wall was not a good idea.

I am also unsurprised to hear that doing business with Steve Bannon and tangential associates ended in lawsuits.